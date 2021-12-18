Plan to rename agriculture university

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: If all goes according to plan, University of Agricultural Sciences and Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga, may be renamed as Keladi Shivappa Nayaka Agriculture and Horticultural Sciences University, Shivamogga. University of Agricultural Sciences (Amendment) Bill was tabled to rename the varsity on Friday.

Another Bill, KMC and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill was also tabled to amend KMC Act, 1976 and BBMP Act, 2020, with retrospective effect for validation of fee and penalty collected by the BBMP at the time of sanction of building plan, grant of commencement certificate and completion certificate to the building. This amendment is also to provide exemption or concession to a board, corporation or an organisation owned by the Centre or State government from paying fees. ENS