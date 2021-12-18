Remark on providing eggs in schools misreported: Udupi Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha

By PTI

MANGALURU: Udupi Pejawar mutt chief Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha has clarified that his statement on providing eggs to school children in their midday meal was 'misreported' and provided incomplete information.

In a video clip released by Pejawar mutt, the Swami said efforts were made by some sections to turn people against him over his opinion that students should have the option to choose what they eat.

The Swami said while seeking his view on giving eggs to all children as part of their midday meal, he had said everyone has the freedom of choice regarding food and vegetarians should not be forced to eat eggs.

"The remark was misinterpreted to mean that I was against giving eggs to weak and malnourished children."

It has now been made clear that those who eat eggs get them and those who do not, get bananas, he said.

The Pejawar seer said he was not informed about this when his opinion was sought on 'providing eggs to all school children'.

"A section of the media tried to turn the people against me on the issue and misled the people," he said.