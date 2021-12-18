Why anti-conversion Bill, questions Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : KPCC working president Dhruvanarayan on Friday questioned the integrity of BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekar for raising the issue of his mother converting into another religion only recently, whereas she had converted some years ago.

”Since Shekar became a puppet of the RSS, he has been raking up the issue of his mother’s conversion now,” he alleged. The former Chamarajanagar MP, addressing a joint press conference with former Chitradurga MP B N Chandrappa, observed that the BJP government’s plan to bring the anti-conversion Bill, when there is an existing law to check forced conversions, is only to target a particular community.