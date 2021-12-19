Bengaluru city police arrest seven members of a pro-Kannada outfit for desecrating Shivaji statue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru city police have arrested seven members of a pro-Kannada organization in connection with the desecration of a Shivaji statue in Sadashivanagar. Investigations revealed that thr accused had committed the act to retaliate against the burning of the Kannada flag in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The incident that took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday had triggered protests in Bengaluru, Belagavi, and other places. The Sadashivanagar police had registered a case of mischief and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act on Friday and had launched an investigation to nab the accused.

"After a technical investigation, seven members of Ranadheera Pade, a pro-Kannada outfit, have been arrested. The accused were arrested based on clues gathered through social media, analysis of CCTV footage, and other means. During the preliminary probe, they have admitted that they painted the statue black avenging the burning of the Kannada flag in Maharashtra," a senior police officer said.

While the police have seized vehicles and a can used to carry the black paint, six other accused allegedly involved in the case are still absconding. The police are on the lookout for them.