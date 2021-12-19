STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guest lecturer held for harassing girl student in Karnataka

The man started following the girl on the college campus asking her to marry him and allegedly threatened her against filing a complaint.

Police Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MANGALURU: A guest lecturer at a government college in Dakshina Kannada district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old girl student of the institution.

The arrested person has been identified as Vignesh (40), police sources said.

The victim, who is a final year degree student at the college, used to get unwanted messages from the lecturer for the last one year after online classes.

The messages stopped when the girl warned him that she would present the matter before the principal.

Of late, the man started following the girl on the college campus asking her to marry him and allegedly threatened her against filing a complaint.

The girl lodged a complaint at the Shankaranarayana police station, after which the man was arrested on charges under Section 354 of IPC.

He was produced before the magistrate and was granted bail, the sources said.

Karnataka Karnataka Harassment Crime Against Women
India Matters
Comments

