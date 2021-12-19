STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
M’luru firm fined for suppressing facts

The Karnataka High Court imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 1 lakh on Mangaluru-based SKF Boilers and Driers for approaching the court by suppressing facts. 

Published: 19th December 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 1 lakh on Mangaluru-based SKF Boilers and Driers for approaching the court by suppressing facts. SKF Boilers and Driers had moved the court against the Padumarnad Gram Panchayat in Moodbidri taluk for issuing a notice for manufacturing spray paint instead of running a paddy processing unit as per the licence obtained from the local body.

Dismissing the plea, Justice M Nagaprasanna directed the company to pay the cost to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. “The licence the petitioner company obtained from the hands of the Panchayat, as averred in the petition, is for manufacturing of a Paddy Processing Unit, and what is undertaken in the Unit is manufacture of spray paint, as is alleged even by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board in its inspection report/show-cause notice.

Photographs are produced by the Board which demonstrates utter disregard, on the part of the petitioner, to the environment. Therefore, it is a case where the Board will have to take the notice issued to its logical conclusion, after following due process of law,” the court said. SKF moved the court questioning the notice of October 30, 2021 by the Padumarnad Gram Panchayat to close the unit within seven days. 

