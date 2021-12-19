STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGOs must train members in RTI activism: Central Information Commission

Published: 19th December 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The RTI Act is a great tool to bring transparency and accountability in the administration and the NGOs should train their members in RTI activism, said Uday Mahurkar, Central Information Commissioner, Central Information Commission, New Delhi.

“Well-meaning NGOs should spare some people and train them in RTI activism to improve implementation of government policies and schemes. That should be done with nation-first principle and without any ideological objectives,” he added. 

The CIC said the RTI empowers citizens, but there are some challenges too. “The challenge is that a lot of people use it for vendetta. It is also used for solving personal grievances, which is not bad, but the main objective of the Act is to ensure proper implementation of policies and benefits of the government programmes reach poor people,” he said. Mahurkar was her for the release of his book on Veer Savarkar.

