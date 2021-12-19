STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition, BJP trade barbs over vandalism

The Opposition Congress and JDS demanded stern action against those responsible for vandalising a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and damaging public property in Belagavi. 

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members protest in front of the Sangolli Rayanna statue in Bengaluru on Saturday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said those responsible for vandalising statues of freedom fighters should never be forgiven and stern action must be taken. He took a dig at the State Government saying everyone is repenting now for not taking stern action against acts of moral policing. “CM should direct the police to arrest those responsible for vandalising Sangolli Rayanna’s statue,” said Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah. 

Addressing the media in Delhi, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said vandalising the statue of Sangolli Rayanna is an anti-national act. He questioned the government how miscreants damaged vehicles and forcibly closed business establishments when around 3,000 to 4000 policemen were deployed in Belagavi for the winter session of the  legislature. Meanwhile, members of pro-Kannada organisations staged protests across the state. 

BJP hits back
The ruling BJP hit back at the Congress for taking potshots at the government over the incidents in Belagavi. “Shiv Sena Goons have indulged in anti-Kannada acts in Belagavi. Our government will initiate action against these goons. Will Congress state president DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah condemn their partners in Maharashtra? Do they have the courage to stand up for Kannadigas?” the BJP state unit tweeted.

“This man standing next to DK Shivakumar and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan has insulted great Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It appears that Congress unleashed its workers to create communal tensions in the state. Kannadigas will teach them befitting lesson,” the party tweeted with photographs of a youth with Congress leaders. 

Blow by blow

MES leader Deepak Dalvi’s face blackened during Maha Melava in Belagavi (Dec 13)  

Kannada flag burnt in Kolhapur, Maharashtra (Dec 14) 

Censure motion moved in Karnataka Assembly against burning of flag (Dec 16) 

Shivaji Maharaj statue desecrated in Bengaluru (Dec 16)

 Violence breaks out in Belagavi against the desecration (Dec 17) 

Sangolli Rayanna statue damaged in Belagavi (Dec 18)

