State government making efforts to fight malnutrition in schoolkids in Kalyana Karnataka region and Vijayapura district

BELAGAVI: To prevent malnutrition among children through dietary changes and to ensure their healthy growth, the government is trying to provide foods high in energy and nutrients like eggs and bananas to schoolchildren in the Kalyana Karnataka region and Vijayapura district. However, the supply of eggs to children has snowballed into a controversy with some sections of society opposing it. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh defends the addition of eggs in the mid-day meals in schools stating that it will ensure healthy growth for children.

Excerpts from an interview:

Why is the government keen to have eggs included in children’s mid-day meals?

As per the Union Government’s assessment of children’s health status in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka and Vijayapura, many children suffer from nutritional deficiency. They are malnourished due to various reasons and it is directly affecting their growth. In an attempt to fight malnutrition among children through dietary changes, we have added eggs and bananas to mid-day meals in schools.

Is the government open to exploring alternative foods in the light of demands for meals with no eggs for children?

The effort is to fight malnutrition among children and aid their healthy growth. If the government plans to extend the mid-day meal with eggs and bananas to other areas, we will certainly think of alternative nutritional vegetarian foods other than eggs which can be added to the mid-day meals.

How effective has the egg/banana mid-day scheme been in Kalyana Karnataka?

The scheme has been launched across Kalyana Karnataka and also Vijayapura as a pilot project. As an alternative to eggs, we have introduced bananas. However, we think that bananas are not enough to help improve nutritional levels, compared to eggs. We need to add something for more nutritional levels and we are still working on it. The scheme will be in force until March and the government may think of extending it to other areas only after studying the children’s health after four months. It will be taken forward only if it makes a big change. About Rs 40 crore is being spent by the government to implement the scheme in Kalyana Karnataka for four months. We are yet to calculate how much it will cost if it is to be extended to the entire state.



Several schools in the state lack infrastructure, especially in rural pockets.

Efforts are on to meet all parameters in the schools which lacked infrastructure facilities. At least 28,000 schools in the state fulfil all parameters as they have most of the required infrastructure and teachers while 15,000 schools meet three or four parameters and about 7,000 to 8,000 schools have less than 50 per cent of facilities available. We are trying to address all the problems. Compared to the national average of the student-teacher ratio of 1:30, Karnataka’s average is 1:23 which is better.

How challenging is it to normalise functioning of schools after the Covid crisis?

The first challenge we had was to start the schools and we did it successfully, though it was risky to some extent. The shortage of teachers was another challenge which we are trying to address. Completing the syllabus by making all possible adjustments is being worked out with the resumption of schools after a long shutdown. We are ready to face all challenges ahead of us.

How seriously is the government taking the spread of Omicron cases? Are you planning to change timings and schedule?

The Covid situation is not at all a threat to children in the state. The positivity rate is much lesser compared to the peak in the state. According to information I have, we have 1.20 crore children studying in schools and colleges in the state. Of course, we are careful of the Covid situation, but certainly not worried. According to doctors, children below 18 years of age are not at all vulnerable to Covid-19 or its Omicron variant.

