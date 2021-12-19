STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Two women labourers die after wall collapses in Dakshina Kannada

Two labourers Bipathumma(60) and Nebisa (45) were working with the others when all of a sudden, the toilet wall collapsed and the duo got buried under the debris.

Published: 19th December 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two women labourers died after a house wall collapsed while renovation work was underway at Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.

The incident occured at Yenmur village in Sullia. The laborers were demolishing the wall of a toilet of a house owned by one Harish Naik.

Two labourers Bipathumma(60) and Nebisa (45) were working with the others when all of a sudden, the toilet wall collapsed and the duo got buried under the debris.

Both were immidiately shifted to the hospital at Puttur, however, they were declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Bellare SI Anjaneya Reddy visited the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
karnataka wall collapse
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp