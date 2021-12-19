Two women labourers die after wall collapses in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two women labourers died after a house wall collapsed while renovation work was underway at Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday.

The incident occured at Yenmur village in Sullia. The laborers were demolishing the wall of a toilet of a house owned by one Harish Naik.

Two labourers Bipathumma(60) and Nebisa (45) were working with the others when all of a sudden, the toilet wall collapsed and the duo got buried under the debris.

Both were immidiately shifted to the hospital at Puttur, however, they were declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Bellare SI Anjaneya Reddy visited the spot.