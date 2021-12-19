Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister R L Jalappa laid to rest with full state honours

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

DODDABALLAPUR: The last rites of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister R L Jalappa was on Saturday performed with full state honours. Jalappa (97) passed away at RL Jalappa Hospital in Kolar on Friday evening due to age-related ailments.

The mortal remains were kept in Kolar for four hours on Friday during which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and ministers Dr K Sudhakar and Munirathna and others paid their respects to the departed leader. The mortal remains were shifted to his native village Tubagere on Friday night.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar hands over the Tricolour to

R L Jalappa’s son Rajendra during the final rites of the veteran

Congress leader in Doddaballapur on Saturday | EXPRESS

At 11 am on Saturday, Jalappa’s body was brought in a van from Tubagere to RL Jalappa Institute of Technology in Doddaballapur. Hundreds of people participated in the procession. The mortal remains were kept in the college for people to pay their tributes.

Around 5 pm, Jalappa was buried with full state honours. The final rites were performed by his son J Narasimha Swamy, a former MLA, in the presence of his family members. Jalappa is survived by three sons and four daughters. As per Jalappa’s wish, his eyes were donated.