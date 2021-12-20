STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dakshina Kannada district aims to achieve 100 per cent first-dose COVID vaccine coverage by year-end

RCH officer of the district for vaccination Dr Rajesh said that the district has completed 94 per cent of first-dose vaccination and many people are still negligent.

Published: 20th December 2021 06:58 AM

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Mangaluru

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Mangaluru. (Photo| EPS)

By Divya Cutinha
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district health department has set a target of achieving 100 per cent first-dose vaccination coverage in the district by this month-end amid five cases of Omicron registered in two clusters.

Dakshina Kannada has completed administering 94 per cent of the first dose. Dr Rajesh, RCH officer of the district for vaccination, told The New Indian Express that the district has completed 94 per cent of first-dose vaccination and many people are still negligent.

"There was a target of completing the vaccination by December. But there are many people who are still taking the first dose. So, it will take another three months for them to take the second dose. Most of the people who are yet to get jabbed are in the category of 18 to 45 years. They are negligent, assuming that nothing will happen to them even if not vaccinated as positive cases of COVID-19 have come down," he said.

Meanwhile, the department held a meeting with non-governemntal organisations on Saturday to help complete vaccination. UNICEF, zilla panchayat and Dakshina Kannada health department staff are training members of various NGOs to convince and motivate people to get vaccinated. In this regard, Samarthana Foundation held vaccination for 55 homeless people at Nehru Maidan on Saturday.

Comments

