Karnataka: Alleged JDS activists attack Vijayapura civic body official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: At least six youths reportedly associated with JD(S) party have allegedly tried to strangle Vijayapura City Corporation commissioner Vijay Makalaki at the outer-ring-road in the afternoon hours on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Monday, only after commissioner Makalaki filed a case against the assaulters at Adarsh Nagar Police Station. Commissioner Makalaki and his two other staff have suffered minor injuries.

Based on the complaint, the police have arrested two persons named Samarth Sindagi, son of JD(S) party worker Snehalatha Shetty, and Suresh Soori. The police are making efforts to find the remaining four accused who are at large.

Commissioner Makalaki in his complaint alleged that one among the six persons tried to strangulate him over a petty reason. “While I was inspecting the road near Balamkar Convention Hall – the unknown youths – two people came in a two-wheeler and rammed into my car then indulged in a fight with abusing me and my staff. When I told them, I was a city corporation commissioner and was inspecting the condition of roads. The two other persons, who were in the car and friends of Samarth, also attacked me. The fight continued until a passerby intervened and pacified the situation. The gang attacked me while I was on duty,” Makalaki detailed in his complaint.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner Makalaki said that, “The gang took the name of JD(S) MLA Devanand Singh Chauhan while assaulting me and my staff. After the assault, I received phone calls from the parents of the accused pressurizing me not to register any complaint. However, I have registered the complaint against the assaulters in Adarsh Nagar Police Station. I don’t wish to comment on anything more than this.”

MLA Devanand Chauhan denied his role in this and said, “I have a good relationship with the city corporation commissioner. He is a good worker and I have appreciated many times. I have no idea why the miscreants took my name.”