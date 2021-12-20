STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka minister's land grab case: Congress protest continues 

Soon after the session started in the council on Monday, Congress members rushed to the well and urged the chairman Basavaraj Horatti to allow the discussion on the land grab case.

Published: 20th December 2021 11:48 PM

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress party members in the legislative council staged a protest in the house demanding the chairman to accept their notice to discuss the land grab case of minister Byrathi Basavaraj.

Soon after the session started in the council on Monday, Congress members rushed to the well and urged the chairman Basavaraj Horatti to allow the discussion on the land grab case.

Horatti said as the case is with the court, he will seek the government's advice to know whether the house can take it or not for discussion as it is in the court.

The congress members staged a protest at well demanding discussion and raised slogans against the state government and also showed placards. Despite protest, chairman Horatti took up the question hour on the floor.

