Man gets life for raping teen daughter

Published: 20th December 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 05:50 AM

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A special court in Udupi has convicted a man for raping his 14-year-old daughter, and sentenced him to life, along with a fine of Rs 20,000. The court also directed the government to give Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the rape survivor. 

POCSO Special Court Judge Kalpana passed the order after evidence proved that the 41-year-old man in Udupi had raped his daughter twice in May last year. The convict raped his daughter the first time, when there was no one at home, as his wife and son were away. He again raped her when she was alone at home, and threatened that he would kill her if she revealed the crime to anyone. 

However, the girl, with the help of some people in the neighbourhood brought the matter to the notice of her mother and filed a complaint at the women’s police station in Udupi.Accordingly, her father was arrested and charged under the POCSO Act. The then CPI at Udupi women’s police station, C Kiran, had filed the chargesheet in the court and 11 witnesses were examined. 

