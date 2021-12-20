Mysuru forest mobile squad nabs ivory smugglers

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Mysuru forest mobile squad arrested four persons involved in smuggling and trading of elephant tusks. The arrested are identified as Charles Sahiveer, Selvakumar, Anthony Roy, and Ganesh. The squad chased and caught the accused who were trying to sell the ivory on T Narasipur-Tayur road.

Three including prime accused Robert Pinto Periyarugam, Leo Fernandes and John Bosco escaped. Five pieces of tusks weighing 8 kg were seized. During the interrogation, forest officials came to know that the accused at large were habitual offenders.

Police arrest man, seize two tusks

The Kanakapura police have arrested a 29-year-old man for smuggling two ivory tusks, together weighing 25 kg. The seized tusks were handed over to the Forest Department soon after the accused was nabbed. The suspect has been identified as Mariswamy, a native of Chamarajnagar. Investigations are on to ascertain if more people were involved, the police said.