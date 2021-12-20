STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Re-exam for Karnataka Public Service Commission aspirants on December 29

The KPSC had stated on December 15 that the opportunity would be given only to 500-plus aspirants who missed their exams in Kalaburagi due to massive delays suffered by two trains.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The candidates, who missed their general paper for the PWD assistant engineer posts on December 14 at centres in Bengaluru as Bidar-Yesvantpur and Mumbai-Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station Udyan Express trains ran late, will be able to appear for re-exam on December 29.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), which held the exams, issued an order on Sunday that all the other candidates who missed their morning paper due to train delays too will be allowed to sit for the re-exam. The KPSC had stated on December 15 that the opportunity would be given only to 500-plus aspirants who missed their exams in Kalaburagi due to massive delays suffered by two trains.

The New Indian Express had on December 18 highlighted the agony of nearly 200 students arriving from Kalyana Karnataka region to Bengaluru who missed their exams because of the same reason. The commission has asked these candidates to send photocopies of their hall tickets and train tickets to it before December 22.

