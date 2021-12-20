School teacher from Karnataka's Gadag district untraced after year of search

By Express News Service

GADAG: A 50-year-old teacher from Yellapur Government Higher Primary school near Lakshmeshwar town has gone missing since November 9, 2020 and is yet to be traced. The family members lodged the complaint soon after the teacher Ramita Baleshwarmath went missing.

Police also started an investigation but still no information is available about her. The family members are still requesting the police officials to investigate and find her soon. Ramita went to school on November 9, 2020 and left school in the afternoon after she complained of illness.

She also reached Lakshmeshwar around 4 pm and the nearby shop owners confirmed the same.