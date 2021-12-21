3.37 lakh cases settled in Lok Adalat

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 3.37 lakh cases were settled by awarding a compensation of Rs 862.08 crore in the Lok Adalat held across the State on December 18, 2021. Briefing the media on Monday, Justice B Veerappa, Executive Chairman of KSLSA, said that 3.37 lakh cases included 8,606 pre-litigation cases and 3.29 lakh pending cases before various courts.

With this settlement of cases, the Adalat had fetched a revenue of Rs 79.72 crore to the state’s exchequer in the form of fines and also saved Rs 132.60 crore. Out of 1,528 cases pertaining to matrimonial disputes settled across the state, the couples were reunited in 37 cases.

In Mysuru, 142 matrimonial cases had been settled in the Adalat. Among them, 25 couples had united to live together. Similarly, 8 couples in Gadag, 2 in Dharwad and one each in Chitradurga and Chikkaballapur have reunited after conciliation in the Lok Adalat.

Civil Cases disposed of: 14,895, amount awarded as compensation: Rs 293.80 crore

Criminal compoundable cases disposed of: 3.13 lakh, award amount: Rs 531.17 crore

Other cases settled: 551, award amount: Rs 6.44 crore

Pre-litigation cases: 8,385 award amount: Rs 30.66 crore