Amid ruckus over anti-conversion bill, Karnataka Assembly passes four more bills

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Legislative Assembly passed four bills on Tuesday. The University of Agricultural Sciences (Amendment) Bill was brought by the government to rename the University of Agriculture and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga as Keladi Shivappa Nayaka Agriculture and Horticultural Science University and to change the word Shimoga as Shivamogga.

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka is considered as one of the greatest kings among Keladi rulers. He had given importance to revenue collection, dry land farming and soil standard in agriculture activities. To commemorate his contribution to the field of agriculture the government proposed to name the UAHS, Shivamogga aftr him. Hence, the bill was passed in this regard.

The Karnataka State Ayush University Bill is passed with voice vote. It encourages the establishment of Karnataka State AYUSH University, with headquarters at Shivamogga, as a university of excellence in the area of AYUSH system and to meet the increasing complexity of growth and development in the field of AYUSH. However, some members, including Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, to set up the university in their respective district, but the bill passed without making any changes.

The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers){Second Amendment} Bill will ensure transparency and equitable opportunities in transfers of principals/lecturers of pre-university colleges, availability of lecturers in rural areas and streamline the process of transfer and posting of lecturers, by providing options and flexibility to lecturers to seek posting of their preferences.

The Karnataka Municipal Corporation and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill was passed to lower the tax burden for industries functioning within the corporation limit by adding another category in addition to domestic and commercial properties. Welcoming the move of the government, several members pressed for lower the property tax levied on the vacant land and Urban Development Minister Bhairati Basavaraj said, the government would certainly consider their feelings.