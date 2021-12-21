STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader tears copies of anti-conversion bill as Karnataka govt tables it in Assembly

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021 has come under criticism from different quarters, mainly the Congress and various Christian organisations and dioceses in the state

Published: 21st December 2021 05:03 PM

The 10-day winter session of the state legislature is being held in Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid a ruckus in the Legislative Assembly with opposition members raising objections, the contentious anti-conversion bill was tabled hastily at the ongoing winter session of the state legislature at the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Tuesday. Speaker of the Assembly Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri said a debate on the bill will be held on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021 has come under severe criticism from different quarters, mainly the Congress and various Christian organisations and dioceses in the state.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar strongly opposed the tabling of the bill, which they said was discriminatory and against the Constitution. Amid an uproar in the Assembly over the tabling of the bill even before all members entered the hall for the second half of the session, Siddaramaiah said, "The bill has been brought and tabled in the Assembly in a hurry with malafide intention. Why did the Speaker not wait for all members of the opposition to enter the hall for the second half of the session before tabling the bill."

Shivakumar tore copies of the bill and threw them on the benches while vehemently opposing the bringing of an 'anti-people' bill. Several opposition leaders questioned why the government was doing hide-and-seek and said the bill should have been brought in the House by keeping all members updated and informed about it.

MLA Bandeppa Kashempur also opposed the manner in which the bill was tabled and said, "The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) did not discuss anything about the tabling of the anti-conversion bill so far. The BAC did throw light on all other bills being brought in the House but discussion on the anti-conversion bill never came up."

The Speaker assured members that enough time would be provided in the House on Wednesday to debate in favour of and against the bill.

