Congress MLAs walk out over land grab row

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Pandemonium prevailed in the Assembly on Monday with Congress members staging a walkout after Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri did not entertain an adjournment motion moved by Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah to discuss the alleged involvement of Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj in a land grab case.

After the Speaker commenced the Question Hour, Congress MLAs jumped into the well holding placards seeking Byrathi’s resignation. On Saturday too, Congress members had protested in the well forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House.

The JDS members, at the same time, wanted a discussion on the defacing of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna’s statue and the burning of the Kannada flag in Maharashtra. They stood up and raised slogans, resulting in chaos. Kageri assured Siddaramaiah of considering his argument after the Question Hour. But the Opposition Leader wanted the question hour to be cancelled.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said holding question hour is a unanimous decision taken by all parties. Siddaramaiah shot back, saying question hours have been cancelled in the past to make way for important discussions. Amid the din, Kageri continued with the Question Hour and only BJP and JDS members raised their queries. Winding up, the Speaker allowed Siddaramaiah to speak, but the treasury benches protested, citing that the House was not in order. Kageri requested Congress members to go back to their seats, but they continued their protest.

“How can I run the House if members do not cooperate,” Kageri said, adjourning the House. When it reconvened after lunch, Congress members continued to protest. Kageri refused to entertain Siddaramaiah’s motion and Congress MLAs walked out.

In the Council too, Congress members rushed to the well asking Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to accept their notice to discuss the land grab case. Horatti said as the case is in court, he will seek the government’s advice to know whether the House can take up the matter for discussion.