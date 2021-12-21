Dharwad's first Omicron patient is now negative, back to work

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 54-year-old woman from Dharwad who became the first person to get infected with the omicron variant in the district has now turned negative for Covid-19 and has started going back to her work. Interestingly the patient had no travel history and all the contacts of her who took swab tests have tested negative for the virus.

The woman patient from Dharwad city had given her swab tests on December 6 and she tested positive for Covid-19 after two days. It was only on December 19 that the administration informed about the omicron variant after going through the genome sequencing.

The authorities said that in total 137 primary and secondary contacts of the patients have been tested in the last two weeks. All the samples have turned negative. The family members of the patients too gave swab tests and the results are negative.

"The report of the patient being infected by the omicron variant reached on Sunday. A test was conducted soon after that though the patient had recovered and had also started going to work. Once again the test results came negative. Incidentally the patient has no travel history and all those who came in contact with her have turned negative," said a health official.

"We are trying to trace how or from whom she may have got Covid-19 and the person may not have given the tests. We are looking for travel history among the contacts. We are not ruling out the possibility of community spread as the first patient from Dharwad has been detected with omicron without having any travel history," the official added.



