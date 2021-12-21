STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dharwad's first Omicron patient is now negative, back to work

The authorities said that in total 137 primary and secondary contacts of the patients have been tested in the last two weeks. All the samples have turned negative.

Published: 21st December 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Omicron.

Image for representational (File photo | AP)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 54-year-old woman from Dharwad who became the first person to get infected with the omicron variant in the district has now turned negative for Covid-19 and has started going back to her work. Interestingly the patient had no travel history and all the contacts of her who took swab tests have  tested negative for the virus.

The woman patient from Dharwad city had given her swab tests on December 6 and she tested positive for Covid-19 after two days. It was only on December 19 that the administration informed about the omicron variant after going through the genome sequencing.

The authorities said that in total 137 primary and secondary contacts of the patients have been tested in the last two weeks. All the samples have turned negative. The family members of the patients too gave swab tests and the results are negative. 

"The report of the patient being infected by the omicron variant reached on Sunday. A test was conducted soon after that though the patient had recovered and had also started going to work. Once again the test results came negative. Incidentally the patient has no travel history and all those who came in contact with her have turned negative," said a health official.

"We are trying to trace how or from whom she may have got Covid-19 and the person may not have given the tests. We are looking for travel history among the contacts. We are not ruling out the possibility of community spread as the first patient from Dharwad has been detected with omicron without having any travel history," the official added.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
omicron coronavirus covid
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp