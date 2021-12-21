STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hold panchayat polls soon, says Congress' Saleem Ahmed

Speaking to the media, Ahmed said that the government is neglecting gram panchayats and is delaying holding polls to taluk and zilla panchayats.

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president and newly elected MLC Saleem Ahmed on Monday urged the State Government to hold zilla and taluk panchayat elections at the earliest.

Speaking to the media, Ahmed said that the government is neglecting gram panchayats and is delaying holding polls to taluk and zilla panchayats. “The Council election results have clearly shown that people from all sections are supporting Congress. We won 11 seats and lost in two by a narrow margin. We got 48% of the vote share... it is a clear indication that Congress will come to power in the State in 2023,” 
he said.

The party has launched a membership drive to enrol 50 lakh members, he said adding they are also taking steps to make Congress a cadre-based party from a mass-based party. Many leaders, who left the party are keen to return, he said adding those willing to join the party accepting its ideology should give their applications and they will be referred to a committee headed by Allam Veerabhadrappa.

 Responding to a question on political parties giving Council tickets to those with moneybags, Ahmed, who worked as the Chief Whip in the council during SM Krishna and Dharam Singh governments, said there is a need to bring many changes and it will be discussed within the party.

