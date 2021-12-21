STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC notice to govt on KSPSB nomination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued notice to the State Government on public interest litigation questioning the nomination of Dr Shanth Averahally Thimmaiah as chairman of the KSPCB.

Alleging that the government has ignored the ‘disqualification clause’ with regard to conflict of interest under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act while nominating him as chairman, Pushpa B Gavadi, a post-graduate law student from Basavanagudi in city, stated that Dr Shanth was managing director of a firm and also director of many firms. These institutions are directly related to KSPCB activities and hence, he is not qualified for the chairman’s post, she alleged. 

The petitioner has challenged the order dated November 15, issued by the government nominating Dr Shanth as chairman for a period of three years. A division bench issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment and Member Secretary, KSPCB.

Alleging that the state government ignored Section 6 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act while nominating him, the petitioner contended that no person who has directly or indirectly, himself or through any partner, any share or interest in any firm or company carrying on the business of manufacture, sale or hire of machinery, plant, equipment, apparatus or fittings for the treatment of sewage or trade effluents, should be a member of the board. 

