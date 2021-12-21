Karnataka Rashtra Samithi announces candidates for Assembly polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS), a newly-floated party, has become the first political party to announce its list of candidates for the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. On Monday, the party’s state president Ravikrishna Reddy announced the names of 35 candidates.

“People want an alternative regional party as they are fed up with the J-C-B — JDS, Congress and BJP — as no one has addressed the issue of corruption. We promise a corruption-free government in the state and will ally with like-minded parties like JDU,” Reddy, a former Aam Admi Party convenor, said. He clarified that KRS will not ally with parties like SDPI and AIMIM.

Reddy, who had contested the 2018 assembly polls from Jayanagar in Bengaluru, has sacrificed the seat this time to Raghupati Bhat. As many as 123 people had applied and of them, 70 appeared for an interview in the first week of December. KRS had also contested the recent Hanagal and Sindagi bypolls where its candidates garnered 500 and 900 votes, respectively.