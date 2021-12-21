Law and order collapsed in Belagavi, intelligence died: Former CM Siddaramiah

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The act of insulting the statue of Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna is condemnable. This act will be condemned in the Legislative session as well and demand will be raised for stringent action against those who were involved in this act, said former chief minister, opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah visited Kanakadasa circle in Anagol area of Belagavi on Monday morning and paid respect to the statue of Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna and interacted with the local residents. Speaking to media persons, he said 'Sangolli Rayanna did not belong to any one caste or community. He had fought against the Britishers to protect the motherland and proudly sacrificed his life. The police have taken the necessary measures to correct the damaged statue of Rayanna. Now, they should immidiately arrest those who were involved in insulting the statue he urged.

Reacting on the massive protest planned by Kannada organizations against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, he said 'everyone, every organization has the right to protest. Therefore, police should give permission to the Kannada organization to protest. The members of MES are Gunda's and are not abiding by the laws. Strict measures should be taken against them. The law and order has disturbed in Belagavi. The intelligence in the state has died. Thus, the miscreants have no fear of the police' he alleged.