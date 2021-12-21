STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Poverty, Helplessness of the people being used for conversion': CM Bommai

The BJP government will not tolerate such activities. Therefore, an anti-conversion bill will be brought in the state as soon as possible, he said.

Published: 21st December 2021 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI : "Many innocent people are being converted into other religions by taking advantage of the people's poverty, helplessness. Our government will not tolerate  such activities anymore," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at the 'Uttar Karnataka Prant meet of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Udyambag in Belagavi, CM Bommai said 'Attempts to convert the religion of the people by taking advantage of their poverty, helplessness and also luring them offering financial help have been observed in the state.'

The BJP government will not tolerate such activities. Therefore, an anti-conversion bill will be brought in the state as soon as possible, he said.

"There is no provision in our constitution for the illegal activities practiced by offering financial help. We have to frame laws to prevent such activities. Debates are going on whether to bring the anti-conversion bill or not. Those in the opposition who are discussing the bill and opposing it, had tried to bring this bill in in 2019 when they were in power. They are standing against this bill now, because of their political mileage' he said and added that 'Conversion is not just increasing or decreasing the number but to change the thoughts of the people. First they lure the people and then it becomes a pain. Our government, society and country will not permit such activities," he said. 

