Private schools established before and after the year 1995 to be brought under financial aid

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Following the financial condition of the state, measures will be taken to bring private schools established before and after the year 1995 under financial aid of the government, said chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking in the meeting chaired by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti to discuss the issues of private, aided, and un-aided educational institutes at the committee hall of Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.



The officials of the education department should take measures to submit a proposal to the finance department with all the appropriate documents and statistics in order to bring the private schools established before January 30, 1995 under government's financial aid. There are several permanent unaided private schools in the state. If the financial conditions are improved, these schools will also be provided financial aid' he said.

In the meeting, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti brought into the notice of the chief minister that 'the education department has brought a stay on the appointment of more than 500 teachers in aided schools of the state citing reason that the advertisement policies are not followed while publishing the 'Recruitment advertisements' in the newspapers. The school managements have published the recruitment advertisement in one state level and one district level news papers. But, the officers have stopped the recruitment putting condition that the advertisement must have had to be published in the state page of the Newspaper. Therefore, this problem should be rectified immidiately' he said.

Responding to him, the chief minister instructed the officials to give permission to appoint these teachers in the respective schools as there are no such rules to put conditions to publish the advertisement in the state page of newspapers.

CM also instructed the officials of the finance department to review the legal aspects and take measures to regularize 150 staff appointed on contract basis in the education department in the year 1997-98 under DPIP programme.

Private school teachers under NPS scheme

The private employees too can save for retirement by opening an account in the National Pension Scheme(NPS). The private school teachers should be brought under NPS. The school management boards should deduct 10 % from the salary of the employee and add 10 % more, making a 20 % contribution to the NPS account of the employee. A notice should be served to all the private school boards in this regard instructed by the chief minister.

Minister for higher education Ashwath Narayan, Minister for primary and secondary education BC Nagesh, Chief secretary of the government R Ravikumar, General secretary of finance department INS Prasad, Secretary of primary and high school education board Selvkumar and senior officers were present.