Telangana model to be followed in orphanages in Karnataka

DAVANGERE: The Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes K Jayaprakash Hegde on Tuesday said a team had visited orphanages in Telangana and conducted a study on the facilities provided to the inmates there, after which they have decided to recommend that the government provide similar facilities in Karnataka's orphanages.

Addressing the media, he said orphans are not getting caste certificates and are deprived of benefits, hence the commission is going to conduct a survey of them and provide facilities.

"I along with other commission members and officials visited Telangana recently to study how the survey of orphans had been done there and facilities are provided. We are going to submit a report urging the government to include orphans in a particular category based on their socio-economic conditions. Children aged below 16 years will be covered under the survey," he explained.

Commission members Kalyan Kumar, Rajashekhar, Arunkumar and Suvarna, Backward Classes welfare officer Gangappa and others were present at the programme.

Later the team went to conduct a study on the settlements where the Panchamasali Lingayat community is situated in large numbers and started collecting information on their jobs and the culture and socio-economic status of the community.

He said the commission members would visit Bannikodu, Devara Belakere, Bevinahalli and Haralahalli of Harihar taluk in Davangere district till December 23, where most of the villagers belong to the Panchamasali community.

The Panchamasali community went on a mega walkathon under the guidance of the seer Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji during January this year and went on a protest till March after which the mega panchayat programme was conducted across the state.