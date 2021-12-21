Three killed, two injured in accident near Hire Bagewadi in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a horrifying accident that took place between a Car and Lorry on National Highway-4 near Hire Bagewadi, three persons killed on the spot and two sustained severe injuries.

The deceased are identified as Sayyad Ismail Dawood (64) resident of Church Road, Yellapur, Sushila D'costa (73), resident of Sainik Nagar, Laxmitek, Belagavi and Vasim Hussain Khan(35), resident of Kalamma Nagar, Yallapur. The injured in the incident are identified as Javeed Dawood (41) resident of Church Road, Yellapur and Muktiyar Yousuf Sayyad (46) resident of Church Road, Yallapur. The injured have been admitted to the Vijaya hospital for the treatment and their condition is said to be critical.

According to the sources, the deceased were traveling in a car from Dharwad to Belagavi. But, the car in which they were traveling hit speedly to the parked lorry near Veerapana Koppa cross at Hire Bagewadi village on NH-4. The front portion of the car was completely damaged in the accident. The police personnel from Hire Bagewadi police station visited the spot and continued further investigation.