Time to take firm stand on boundary dispute with Maharashtra: Bommai

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While sending a strong message to the Maharashtra government in the light of its demand for merger of several areas of the state with Maharashtra, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared in the Assembly that “Karnataka will not give up even an inch of its land. The Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi is another power centre of Karnataka and it will remain in the state until the Sun and Moon exist.’’

Hitting out at the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) for stoking tensions over the boundary dispute between the two states, Bommai pointed out, “In the Jath region of Maharashtra, 40 gram panchayats have already passed resolutions expressing their desire to become part of Karnataka as the Maharashtra government failed to give them water.’’

The CM went on to say that his government is prepared to facilitate the people in the border areas who are keen to move to Karnataka. “It is time for us (Karnataka government) to take a firm and solid stand to find a lasting solution to the long-drawn boundary issue,’’ he said.

The CM was responding in the Assembly on Monday after several legislators demanded stringent action against miscreants who desecrated the statues of Sangolli Rayanna and Chhatrapati Shivaji recently in the state. A resolution was passed by the Assembly condemning the defiling of statues of great personalities as anti-national acts. The CM also stressed that as far as Karnataka is concerned, the Mahajan Commission report on the boundary issue with Maharashtra is binding.

Slamming the oganisations raking up the boundary dispute between Karnataka-Maharashtra time and again, Bommai said some sections (pro-Maharashtra outfits) are trying to spoil the relations between the two states in an attempt to keep the boundary issue alive. “If the outfits think any incidents on the border will impact the boundary dispute in the Supreme Court, I would like to tell them that it will not materialise. Your objective will ultimately meet permanent defeat,” he added.

Bommai condemned the desecration of statues and said the government will slap sedition charges against those responsible and also book them under the Goonda Act. “I know that the miscreants have done it intentionally and it is a pre-planned conspiracy by anti-national elements,’’ he said. “We will expose the anti-national elements,’’ he said. The CM said top police officials of both the states were in talks to improve the situation on the border and said he will also talk to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on the recent violence and untoward incidents.

Earlier, Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, condemned the statue defilement and said it was an insult to the nation. He demanded the House to pass a resolution against the desecration of statues. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa remarked that people resorting to such acts should be shot.

New statues in Suvarna Soudha

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced in the Assembly that the statues of Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna will be installed at a prime spot on the Suvarna Soudha premises. “Rani Channamma and Sangolli Rayanna are the pride of our state and region. The statues will remain in the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha until the Sun and Moon exist.’’