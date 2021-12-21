STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayapura: Two held for murder bid on official

At least six youths allegedly associated with JD(S) party made a murder bid on Vijayapura City Corporation commissioner Vijay Makalaki at the outer-ring-road on Sunday. 

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: At least six youths allegedly associated with JD(S) party made a murder bid on Vijayapura City Corporation commissioner Vijay Makalaki at the outer-ring-road on Sunday. 

The incident came to light on Monday, only after Makalaki filed a complaint at Adarsh Nagar Police Station.  Acting on the complaint, police arrested two accused identifed as Samarth Sindagi son of JD(S) worker Snehalatha Shetty and Suresh Soori. While the search is on for the remaining four accused who are at large.    

In his complaint, Makalaki has alleged that “One among the assailants tried to strangulate him over a petty reason. While I was inspecting the road near Balamkar Convention Hall, two bike-borne unidentified youths rammed their vehicle into my car only to pick up a wordy duel and abuse me and my staff.

When I told them, I was a city corporation commissioner and was inspecting the condition of roads. two others who were in car and friends of Samarth, also attacked me. The fight continued until a passerby intervened and pacified the situation. The gang attacked me while I was on duty.”

Makalaki told media “The gang took the name of JD(S) MLA Devanand Singh Chauhan while assaulting me and my staff. After the assault, I received calls from the parents of the accused pressurising not to register any complaint. However, I have registered a complaint.”

