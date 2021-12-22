STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Beg, borrow, or steal, but complete Upper Krishna Project: SR Patil to govt

“Around 1.33 lakh acres of land needs to be acquired and 20 villages, which will submerge, will have to be shifted. Beg, borrow or steal, but complete the project,” he said.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

SR Patil | nagaraja gadekal

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state government should set aside 10 per cent of the GDP for two years to complete the Upper Krishna Project (UKP), which requires over Rs 60,000 crore, said Opposition Leaders in the Council SR Patil during the ongoing Legislature session on Tuesday. 

“Around 1.33 lakh acres of land needs to be acquired and 20 villages, which will submerge, will have to be shifted. Beg, borrow or steal, but complete the project,” he said. Council members suggested that the government take up river, road, industrial and infrastructure projects and also look for employment generation in North Karnataka, as the House was discussing issues related to the development of the region.

Patil said that once UKP gets completed, another 130 tmcft of water can be stored in the Almatti reservoir which will feed an additional 15 lakh acres of agricultural land in seven districts, including Bagalkot, Vijayapur, Gadag, Kalaburagi and Raichur. “At 519.6 m height, the reservoir can store 173 tmcft of water.

Once the land acquisition process gets over and the reservoir height increases to 524.25 m, total storage will be 304 tmcft. In all, it will feed over 30 lakh acres of agricultural land,” he said. He demanded that the government take up the Mahadayi project. JDS MLC KT Srikantegowda said the project was envisaged by the SR Bommai commission in 1978.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upper Krishna Project
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp