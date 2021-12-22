STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka urges Cauvery authority to clear Mekedatu balancing project

During Question Hour, Bommai reiterated his government’s commitment to implement the project. “The DPR is before the CWMA.

Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In order to expedite the implementation of the long-pending Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday informed the Assembly that the State Government has urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to clear the project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) in its next meeting.

During Question Hour, Bommai reiterated his government’s commitment to implement the project. “The DPR is before the CWMA. The authority has held two meetings in this regard,” he said. The Central Water Commission has given in-principle clearance to the project with a rider that the State Government should get the CWMA’s nod.

Bommai said the project is necessary to address water scarcity during distress years and to solve the drinking water crisis of several districts, including Bengaluru. “Karnataka has no other option left to store surplus water. This surplus water can be used by both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during distress years,” he added. Bommai said measures will be taken to get environmental and wildlife board clearance to implement the project. “Water from the project will be used for drinking and power generation purposes only. The question of using the water for irrigation does not arise as the project site is located downstream of the Cauvery,” he added.

Congress to launch 10-day padayatra 
BENGALURU:The Karnataka unit of the Congress will launch a 10-day padayatra from Mekedatu in Kanakapura to Bengaluru — a distance of around 175km — on January 9 demanding that the State Government implement the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery. KPCC president DK Shivakumar told reporters in Belagavi: “This project will help farmers and also meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru. It will also help in generating 400MW of electricity. This is our land, our water, our project and our money.”

