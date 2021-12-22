Karnataka's anti-conversion Bill may hit bump in Upper House

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, or the anti-conversion Bill, which was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, is expected to be hotly debated in the lower house before facing more hurdles in the Legislative Council where the ruling BJP lacks the numbers. However, the hurdle is a temporary one as it will only be in the current session.

The BJP enjoys clear majority in the Assembly, but the party may find it difficult to get it through the Council in the ongoing session which ends on December 24 as it still does not have full majority on its own.

The BJP’s numbers increased after the recent Council elections to 25 seats, and the new members will take oath after January 5 when the tenure of current members will end. As of now, the BJP has 32 members in the 75-member Upper House and requires the support of the JDS if it has to get the bill passed in this session.

But, after January 5, its numbers will increase to 37 and will be just one short of majority as the party increased its tally by five seats in the December 10 election. The BJP is, however, confident of roping in independent MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi to get the Bill passed through the Council. Sources in the BJP said the Bill will be cleared in the Assembly now and it will be passed in the Council during the next session.

The other option is, if the Bill is rejected in the Upper House, it will be taken back to the Assembly and passed again to make it a law. In case the Opposition decides to walk out in the Council, the Bill can still be passed. But that scenario is unlikely. “But most probably, the Council will pass it in the joint session in January itself,” sources in the BJP said.

JDS MLC B M Farooq said the party will oppose the Bill when it is tabled in the Council. “They want to bring the UP model to Karnataka. The Bill was brought without any discussions with religious heads, opposition parties or anyone. We will oppose it,” he said.