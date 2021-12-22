STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: Man barges into govt office to end daughter’s marriage

The efforts of a man to separate his daughter, who had entered wedlock with a boy of a different caste, went in vain at the sub-registrar’s office in Nanjangud on Monday.

Published: 22nd December 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

(Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The efforts of a man to separate his daughter, who had entered wedlock with a boy of a different caste, went in vain at the sub-registrar’s office in Nanjangud on Monday. Chitra, who was in love with Mahendra of Harale village, married him at the sub-registrar’s office on December 8 against the wishes of her family. 

They  came to the sub-registrar’s office in Mini Vidhana Soudha to collect the marriage certificate. Chitra’s father Basavaraj Nayak came there and tried to remove her mangalsutra in front of the staff and public in Nanjangud. Chaitra raised an alarm and with the help of the public, she managed to escape from there with her husband. 

She also lodged a complaint alleging that they received life threats from her father and sought police protection. Nanjangud police summoned Basavaraj Nayak and warned of legal action, if he troubles them. 

He assured cops that he would not meddle in the affairs of his daughter. Meanwhile, the video of Basavaraj Nayak attempting to take away his daughter from the sub-registrar’s office has gone viral on social media platforms.

Two held for setting fire on footpath
Bengaluru: The Kumaraswamy Layout police have arrested two men who, under the influence of alcohol, had set fire in front of a condiments shop. The arrested, Mounesh Karihole (27), a resident of Nagarabavi, and Mounesh Sannagoudar (26) of Yalachenahalli, hail from Raichur and work as a cab driver and a construction labourer, respectively. Police said the incident took place in the wee hours of December 16. The duo had poured petrol and set fire on the footpath in front of a condiments shop on Vasantapura Main Road. A case was registered in this connection and the two were arrested. “Investigation revealed that the duo had gone to a bar next to the shop and there was an altercation with the bar staff after they broke a sink there. To threaten the staff, the accused decided to set fire in front of the bar. As they were in an inebriated state, however, they committed the act in front of the condiments shop,” the police added. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp