Mysuru: Man barges into govt office to end daughter’s marriage

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The efforts of a man to separate his daughter, who had entered wedlock with a boy of a different caste, went in vain at the sub-registrar’s office in Nanjangud on Monday. Chitra, who was in love with Mahendra of Harale village, married him at the sub-registrar’s office on December 8 against the wishes of her family.

They came to the sub-registrar’s office in Mini Vidhana Soudha to collect the marriage certificate. Chitra’s father Basavaraj Nayak came there and tried to remove her mangalsutra in front of the staff and public in Nanjangud. Chaitra raised an alarm and with the help of the public, she managed to escape from there with her husband.

She also lodged a complaint alleging that they received life threats from her father and sought police protection. Nanjangud police summoned Basavaraj Nayak and warned of legal action, if he troubles them.

He assured cops that he would not meddle in the affairs of his daughter. Meanwhile, the video of Basavaraj Nayak attempting to take away his daughter from the sub-registrar’s office has gone viral on social media platforms.

Two held for setting fire on footpath

Bengaluru: The Kumaraswamy Layout police have arrested two men who, under the influence of alcohol, had set fire in front of a condiments shop. The arrested, Mounesh Karihole (27), a resident of Nagarabavi, and Mounesh Sannagoudar (26) of Yalachenahalli, hail from Raichur and work as a cab driver and a construction labourer, respectively. Police said the incident took place in the wee hours of December 16. The duo had poured petrol and set fire on the footpath in front of a condiments shop on Vasantapura Main Road. A case was registered in this connection and the two were arrested. “Investigation revealed that the duo had gone to a bar next to the shop and there was an altercation with the bar staff after they broke a sink there. To threaten the staff, the accused decided to set fire in front of the bar. As they were in an inebriated state, however, they committed the act in front of the condiments shop,” the police added. ENS