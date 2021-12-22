Pro-Kannada groups call for Karnataka bandh demanding ban on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pro-Kannada organisations in the state have called for a Karnataka bandh on December 31 demanding that the state government impose a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), a Belagavi based political outfit.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with several pro-Kannada organisations in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj said the bandh to protest against the burning of the Kannada flag and damage to Karnataka buses and hotels in Maharashtra will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm on December 31.

Nagaraj said pro-Kannada organisations have taken the issue seriously and it will be a complete bandh supported by everyone cutting across party lines. The organisations are planning to take out a massive procession in Bengaluru to send out a message to the state government. Essential services will not be hit by the bandh, he said.

Nagaraj said if the state government takes a decision to ban MES and announces it by December 29, they will call off the bandh. “The CM must take a firm stand,” he said.

Kannada activists said the bandh will not have any impact on the New Year celebrations as it would be observed from 6 am to 6 pm.

Tension prevailed in the border areas after the Kannada flag was burnt in Maharashtra, black ink was smeared on the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji in Bengaluru and the Sangolli Rayanna statue was vandalised in Belagavi. Miscreants had damaged several government and private vehicles in Belagavi.