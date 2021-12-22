STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two earthquakes reported in Karnataka's Chikballapur district

The intensities observed are low and the tremors might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10-15 kilometers.

Published: 22nd December 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service
CHIKBALLAPUR: Two Earthquakes of Magnitude 2.9 and 3.0 in Chikballapur District have been recorded by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) Network.

Speaking to "The New Indian Express" Chikballapur Deputy Commissioner R.Latha said according to KSNDMC, earthquake of magnitude 2.9 recorded was on Wednesday morning around 7.10 A.M. in Mandikal gram panchayat of Chikballapur district and another one of magnitude 3.0  was recorded around 7.14 A.M. in Bhogaparthi Village, Addagallu Gram panchayat in the same district.

According to the officials, as per the seismic intensity map of the said earthquakes from the epicentre, the intensities observed are low and the tremors might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 10-15 kilometers.

These types of earthquakes do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally, the community need not panic as the intensity is observed as low and not destructive, said Latha.

Following the report, senior officials of the district were sent to these two villages to bring confidence among the people and not to panic and geological senior staff were deputed in the village.

