Amidst speculation, Bommai may take break for knee treatment

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst speculation within political circles over his early exit, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to take a break to have his knee treated in Bengaluru, after January 15. Though there was a buzz that he might travel to the US for treatment, sources said he might take a “small break’’ and recuperate in Bengaluru itself.

This comes amidst Bommai’s statement at his hometown Shiggaon, where he stated that no post is permanent. The CM’s statement triggered speculation of his early exit. On Sunday, Bommai who was at his assembly constituency, made an emotional speech where he said that nothing is permanent, including posts and positions. “No post is permanent,’’ he stated, triggering speculations in political circles.

Sources in the BJP said there was a buzz that Bommai will be travelling to the US post Sankranthi for knee treatment. His son reportedly visited the US.

Sources also said that he has applied for visa to travel. However, there is no official confirmation from the Chief Minister’s Office. A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said that presently, Bommai is busy with the legislature session in Belagavi. “Only after December 24, we will get clarity,’’ the leader said.

Senior BJP leaders, however, have rubbished speculations over leadership change. Former CM BS Yediyurappa stated that there is no chance of change in leadership in Karnataka. He, however, hinted that the 2023 polls might not be fought under Bommai’s leadership. During his visit to the state, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that Karnataka Polls 2023 will be fought under Bommai’s leadership.

Yediyurappa had also termed RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa’s statement that Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani will be CM soon as a joke. Even as senior leaders put aside speculations, names of Union Minister for State Shobha Karandlaje, Vijayapura MLA Basavaraj Yatnal and Chikkamagaluru MLA CT Ravi are also doing rounds as the next CM of Karnataka, in some sections.

Sources in the BJP said the party is not very happy with the results of the MLC elections. “Bommai is doing constant rounds of Delhi, meeting party leaders. We do not know... it has not been discussed openly with any one of us so far,’’ a senior minister said.