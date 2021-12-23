STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anti-conversion Bill: Bishops plan meeting to discuss way forward

Mysuru Bishop Rev Fr William said that they are not afraid of the Bill as they have never indulged in any conversions.

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: While the State Government is preparing to push the anti-conversion Bill through the legislature, a group of 14 bishops in Karnataka will soon meet to decide on waging a legal battle against the piece of legislation, which they feel will become a tool to target Christians over alleged forcible conversions.

Mysuru Bishop Rev Fr William said that they are not afraid of the Bill as they have never indulged in any conversions. The Mysuru diocese runs more than 150 institutions, imparting education to lakhs of children. “We have done enough service during Covid, but we’ve not lured anyone to convert,” he stressed.

He said that it is unfortunate that a situation has arisen where a few individuals are making baseless charges. There is no need for such a law as there is already provision to punish those into forcible conversion. The group of bishops will meet soon to discuss the next course of action if the Act comes into effect in the state, he added. Stating that the Constitution ensures equality, liberty and fraternity, he said no government should go against it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-conversion Bill Karnataka Christians
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp