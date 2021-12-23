Anti-conversion Bill: Bishops plan meeting to discuss way forward

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While the State Government is preparing to push the anti-conversion Bill through the legislature, a group of 14 bishops in Karnataka will soon meet to decide on waging a legal battle against the piece of legislation, which they feel will become a tool to target Christians over alleged forcible conversions.

Mysuru Bishop Rev Fr William said that they are not afraid of the Bill as they have never indulged in any conversions. The Mysuru diocese runs more than 150 institutions, imparting education to lakhs of children. “We have done enough service during Covid, but we’ve not lured anyone to convert,” he stressed.

He said that it is unfortunate that a situation has arisen where a few individuals are making baseless charges. There is no need for such a law as there is already provision to punish those into forcible conversion. The group of bishops will meet soon to discuss the next course of action if the Act comes into effect in the state, he added. Stating that the Constitution ensures equality, liberty and fraternity, he said no government should go against it.