In strange development, Karnataka Assembly holds discussion on conduct of members

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In what is said to be a strange development, the conduct of the members of the Assembly came under the scanner of the seniors in the House. The latter also took serious exception over the members not sticking to rules and house discipline. The majority of them, including Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, found that holding the sessions for a longer period was a solution to this continued problem and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also assured the house considering it seriously.

The issue came up while several members wanted to speak on the same issue during the Zero Hour. Irritated by this conduct of the members, the Speaker asked the members to follow the rules and procedures of the house. The members should understand the pressure under which he was functioning and ensure each member raises their issues despite knowing that some rules are relaxed.

Intervening, former speaker Ramesh Kumar expressed concern over the kind of language being used by the members and their ignorance about the rules and procedures of the House. “If such a conduct prevails, it will not become Assembly, but a congregation”, he said and added, the glory of the House was diminishing day by day.

Stressing on conducting training for newly elected members at party level, in addition to being conducted by the House, Kageri said, each member was responsible for smooth functioning of the House as they were being watched by the public. He, however, expressed concern that the people have also lost sensitivity and failed to judge in electing their representatives.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J Madhuswamy said, the no serious discussions were not going on policies and programmes, but the time was being wasted in question and zero hours and call attention motions without understanding their necessities.

While JD(S) members H D Kumaraswamy and H D Revanna suggested fixing the time for political parties with respect to their strength in the House, Congress member Krishna Bhairegowda said, parties should not change their stand once they change the side and endorsed for holding the session for more days.

With former chief minister B S Yediyurappa holding the chair responsible for the not order among the members, the Speaker got emotionally charged and said, he alone could not be held responsible and the onus was on all members of the house. Interfering at that time, the chief minister suggested reviewing the rules and procedures of the house and taking strict action in implementing them. He also assured the house conducting the upcoming session for a longer period and decision would be taken after having discussion with all the stakeholders.

