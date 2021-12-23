Kannada groups call for Karnataka bandh on Dec 31

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With continuing tension in the border areas, pro-Kannada organisations in the state have called for Karnataka bandh on December 31 demanding a ban on the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES).

After holding a meeting with representatives of several pro-Kannada organisations in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Kananda activist Vatal Nagaraj announced that they will withdraw the bandh call only if the government bans the MES by December 29.

“We have taken it very seriously and it will be a complete bandh from 6 am to 6 pm. However, essential services will not be affected,” Nagaraj stressed. People from across the state will support the bandh to protest against the burning of Kannada flags, vandalizing statues and damaging Karnataka vehicles in Maharashtra, he said.

The pro-Kannada organisations are planning to take out a massive rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru on December 31 to send out a strong message to the government. Leader of a pro-Kannada organisation and film producer Sa Ra Govindu said they will convince all associations, including hotel and petrol bunk owners, advocates’ associations and others to support the bandh.

Hotel owners concerned about impact of bandh

Many organisations, including the Adarsha Auto and Taxi Drivers Association, have already extended support to the bandh. Association president M Manjunath said their 14,000 members will not ply their vehicles. Many other associations are extending support to the bandh, he added. Karnataka Hotel Owners Association president Chandrashekar Hebbar said they will decide on supporting the bandh after consulting their district and taluk units.

Hotel owners are concerned about the bandh impacting year-end business. While many organisations are likely to decide on extending their support to the bandh in the next two to three days, some have decided not to support it. A Kannada activist expressed displeasure over calling for bandh on December 31 when leaders of pro-Kannada organisations were addressing a press conference to announce the bandh. However, Vatal Nagaraj and Sa Ra Govindu said they will take everyone into confidence to ensure the bandh is successful. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka has appealed to the pro-Kannada organisations not to go ahead with the bandh.