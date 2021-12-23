STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MoUs to be inked to provide 25,000 placements In Belagavi Udyog Mela: Karnataka government

The occasion also coincides with the launch of the “Job for All” initiative taken up in collaboration with the Dept of IT/ BT, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and Skill Development. 

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayana (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Elaborate arrangements have been made for 'Belagavi Udyog Mela' (Hybrid Job Fair) scheduled to be held at KLS Gogte Institute of Technology on Friday, December 23. 

Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, Minister for IT/BT, Skill Development and Higher Education, addressing a press conference at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday, said, as many as 71 companies are participating in the fair, out of which 57 companies will be physically present  and 14 through virtual mode to fill 4500+ openings for BE/Diploma/ITI completed candidates, 

He further said, “A total of 3954 candidates have registered on the ‘skill connect’ portal, and  600+ candidates have sent resumes through the mail. Voice texts have been sent to the registered candidates today to come to the venue at 8 am on Thusday."

"IEC (Information, Education, Communication) promotion has been made using various channels including posters, banners, pamphlets, voice messages, text messages, newspaper ads, news channel scrolling, and all digital material have been sent to local MLAs and MPs to promote in their groups," the Minister explained.  

Saying, each registered candidate has been given the choice of 3 companies to attend the interview, Narayana added 100 trained volunteers will be at the venue to provide information and guide the candidates about attending the interview. 

With regard to candidates who will not be selected, the companies have been asked to mention the reasons for rejection. Based on the analyses of these reasons the skill gaps will be identified and relevant training will be imparted for respective candidates to fill the gap and will be helped to get placement in future attempts which is the main agenda of the “Job for all” programme.

The event will also witness, Quess Corp., one of the largest staffing companies in the country, signing a binding agreement with Karnataka Skill Development Corporation ( KSDC) to provide 25,000 placements for candidates. 

Naandi Foundation of Mahindra and Mahindra will also be signing an MoU to provide training in python & Digital Marketing and soft skills for 30,000 rural girl students free of cost as part of the initiative. Based on the response, it has been planned to conduct a Job Fair once again in the 3rd week of January in Belgavi, the Minister informed. 

