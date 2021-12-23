Omicron tally in Karnataka rises to 31 after twelve more cases reported in state

By Express News Service

With ten Omicron cases being reported in Bengaluru, one in Mangaluru and one in Mysuru, the number of patients in the state having this COVID-19 variant rose to 31.

While these details were shared by the health department on Thursday, the case of a 26-year-old UK returnee who arrived in Bengaluru and was found to have Omicron has not been mentioned, which would take the tally to 32.

Details of her family members contracting the variant have, however, been given in the document by the department. These include her 20-year-old sister who got one dose of Covaxin, 56-year-old father who got two doses of Covaxin and 54-year-old mother who has got two doses of Covishield. They are all isolated at private hospitals.

A 31-year-old man who returned from the UK to Bengaluru, fully vaccinated with two doses of Astrazeneca, tested positive at the airport and has been shifted to a private hospital.

Two of the new patients with Omicron have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine along with a booster dose. One of them is a 42-year-old man, a native of Kerala, who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru and tested positive at the airport, following which he was shifted to a private hospital. The other is a 49-year-old woman who travelled from Denmark to Bengaluru and tested positive at the airport. She has been shifted to a private hospital.

An 18-year-old woman who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru, who has got one dose of Covishield, was found to be positive at the airport and shifted to a private hospital. Similarly, a 21-year-old man who got two doses of Covishield arrived from the UK in Bengaluru and tested positive at the airport. He has been shifted to a hospital in Kerala.

A girl aged 11 years who returned from the UK tested positive at Bengaluru airport and was shifted to a private hospital. A 59-year-old woman who got two doses of Covishield arrived from Nigeria in Bengaluru and tested positive at Bengaluru airport. She has been shifted to a private hospital.

Mysuru reported the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Thursday. According to district health officials, a nine-year-old girl having a travel history to Switzerland tested positive for the Omicron variant. The child along with her parents arrived in Bengaluru on December 19, where they underwent an RT-PCR test, which was positive. She was shifted to Bowring and later to Mysuru.

Following this, the samples were sent to a genome sequencing lab, where it emerged that the girl had contracted Omicron. "The girl is asymptomatic and necessary measures have been taken to test the primary and secondary contacts of the infected patient," said Dr K H Prasad, Mysuru District Health Officer.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the samples of the parents which were sent to labs did not detect the Omicron variant. In Mangaluru, a 27-year-old man had arrived at the airport from Ghana, where he tested positive. The following day, his samples were sent for genomic sequencing. The passenger was isolated at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. Health officials said he is asymptomatic.

According to protocol, he will be tested tomorrow and the day after. All his primary contacts -- 17 passengers on the flight -- have turned out to be COVID-19 negative. They have been quarantined and will undergo a repeat test on the eighth day.