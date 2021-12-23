STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suicide pact: Three of a family drown in lake, 11-year-old battles for life

According to the police, the incident occurred in Dammanakatte village of Magadhi taluk in Ramnagara district on Wednesday morning.

Drowning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, three of a family died after they jumped into a lake in a suicide pact. 
While the man, his wife and his mother-in-law drowned to death, the couple’s daughter is battling for life at a government hospital in Bengaluru. According to the police, the incident occurred in Dammanakatte village of Magadhi taluk in Ramnagara district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased are Sumithra (33), her husband Hanumantha Raju (35) and her mother Siddamma (55). 
According to the police, Sumithra’s another daughter, who is 10 years old, refused to jump and informed the villagers  who rushed to the spot and rescued the other girl.  Police said family dispute may be a reason behind the incidnt.

26-year-old found hanging
A 26-year old homemaker was found hanging at her residence in Jnanabharathi police limits on Monday evening. According to the police, deceased Ranjitha and her husband Manjunath, had repeated arguments over an illicit affair by the husband and the family members complained that Manjunath used to harass her for dowry. 

Police have taken Manjunath into custody for questioning.

