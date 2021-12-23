Treasury benches give wishy-washy replies: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress on Wednesday expressed unhappiness on the “incomplete and irresponsible’’ answers provided by the treasury benches. Senior Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda slammed the government on the floor of the House for “trying to hush up the issue’’ that he was trying to raise.

Later, he told TNIE that answers to serious questions about the massive drop in allocations to the five development SC/ST corporations are “extremely wishy-washy”. He said that while the government answer indicated that there was a small revision, the cut was substantial and the government was clearly trying to avoid a discussion. Byre Gowda said his attempts to have a proper discussion on the issue were brushed aside.

Finally, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had the last word and adjourned the House, not allowing Byre Gowda to speak any further. “The allocations to five SC/ST corporations, which was Rs 1,383 crore in 2017-18, Rs 1,286 crore in 2018-19 and a mere Rs 281 crore in 2020-2021, shows a sharp drop of over Rs 1,000 crore, but they avoided giving these facts.’’

KPCC President D K Shivakumar told TNIE outside the House, “If we ask any questions, they give unconnected answers, or provide incomplete or wishy-washy answers. They have failed on all fronts as they have not provided support to farmers who lost heavily due to untimely rain, many lost homes but have not been compensated, unemployment rate is high, there is no development and they are trying to divert attention from issues by bringing in some bills.’’

MLA Dr Ranganath D said their questions evoke only irresponsible answers. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, however, disagreed. “I don’t know which answers they are referring to. As far as Krishna Byre Gowda’s question is concerned, Kota Sreenivas Poojary replied to him that we are unable to give more funds due to the pandemic, and funds will be increased in the coming days.’’