Violent activities continue at Karnataka-Maharashtra border

A group of Shiv Sena workers burnt a Kannada flag at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Miraj town, Sangali district of Maharashtra and shouted slogans against the government of Karnataka.

Published: 23rd December 2021

Shiv Sena flags

Shiv Sena flags (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/ATHANI: The Shiv Sena activists continued violent activities on the border burning the flags of Karnataka. A group of Shiv Sena workers burnt a Kannada flag at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Miraj town, Sangali district of Maharashtra and shouted slogans against the government of Karnataka on Wednesday again. 

The government of Karnataka made resolution in the ongoing session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha by condemning the incident of insulting the statues of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sangolli Rayanna and incidents of burning flags. However, the Shiv Sena and other party workers in Maharashtra showing their cheap mentality and behavior and have continued to insult the Kannada flag by burning it at different places. Ironically, the government of Maharashtra has not took any action against these miscreants.  

Going a step ahead, Shiv Sena workers under the leadership of Chandrakant Maigure reached at Miraj-Kagwad road in the limits Miraj taluk in at Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary to protest against Karnataka. About 20 Shiv sena workers who came from Miraj town of Maharashtra at the boundary area protested against the Karnataka government by burning Kannada flag and took out a mock procession of Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's effigy and raised voice against Karnataka government. The Maharashtra police tried to control them and not allowed them to enter into Karnataka boundary. 

The Kannada activists alleged that the Karnataka government is not allowing the Kannada activists to stage protest by imposing section 144 in Belagavi where as the Maharashtra government has allowed these workers open to protest and and allowed to insult Karnataka flag by burning it.

