STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress left red-faced after govt corners Siddaramaiah

It was Siddaramaiah-led government which had got such a Bill drafted by the Screening Committee, alleges BJP

Published: 24th December 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other legislators in the Assembly in Belagavi on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Congress party was cornered by the BJP legislators during debate on the anti-conversion Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, when presented with evidence that it was the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah which had got an anti-conversion Bill drafted and cleared by the Screening Committee for the first time in 2016.

When Opposition leader Siddaramaiah disputed Law Minister J C Madhuswamy’s claims that it was Congress government which had brought such a Bill drafted by the Screening Committee and placed before the cabinet, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri decided to hold a meeting with Siddaramaiah and Madhuswamy to clarify the issue. During the meeting, it came to light that Siddaramaiah had signed the Bill, drafted by the Screening Committee in 2016, and had also asked it to place the anti-conversion Bill  before the Cabinet.

Despite several Congress MLAs including M B Patil, Anjali Nimbalkar, Ajay Singh and others, trying to prevent Siddaramaiah from participating in the meeting called by the Speaker, Siddaramaiah decided to go ahead. His claim in the House that the Bill was not placed before the Cabinet was debunked by Madhuswamy, who furnished documents to show the former had indeed signed the Bill drafted by the Screening Committee.

While trying to duck blame for coming up with the draft Bill during his tenure as CM, Siddaramaiah claimed, “A delegation of ‘BJP people’, led by litterateur Chidananda Murthy, had submitted a memorandum to the BJP government headed by B S Yediyurappa in 2009, suggesting that the government bring an anti-conversion Bill on the lines of the one brought by the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.” 

This led to a verbal duel between him and Yediyurappa. Minister K S Eshwarappa intervened and hit out at some Congress legislators who were alleging that it was the agenda of the RSS to bring such a discriminatory and anti-people Bill. 

“Yes, it is the objective of the RSS and the BJP to bring such a Bill to stop religious conversions in the country which were going on unabated. We (RSS and BJP) will crush those trying to convert Hindus,” he said. Eshwarappa’s remarks enraged all the Congress legislators who rushed to the well of the House and opposed the passing of the anti-conversion Bill in the Assembly.

Kumaraswamy accuses Congress of doublespeak
Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Congress leaders of doublespeak in opposing the contentious anti-conversion Bill. Kumaraswamy said the Congress leaders, who were vehemently opposing the anti-conversion Bill, now stand exposed since they were considering bringing in such a law when they were in power. On Thursday, during the debate on the Bill, the BJP cornered former CM and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah by coming out with documents to show that he had asked for the Bill to be placed before the cabinet in 2016.

“The same leaders are now talking against the anti-conversion Bill. The Congress and the BJP are two faces of the same coin. How can such people provide any protection to others? The JDS will continue to oppose it,” the JDS leader said.

On Congress’s padayatra in January to urge the government to start work on the Mekedatu Reservoir project, the former CM said the Congress and the BJP will never be able to implement it. The Congress is taking out a padayatra only for publicity, he said. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP anti-conversion Bill Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp