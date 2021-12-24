STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

First Omicron case reported in Mysuru

Mysuru reported its first case of Omicron after a 9-year-old girl with a travel history to Switzerland tested positive for the variant, health officials said.

Published: 24th December 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru reported its first case of Omicron after a 9-year-old girl with a travel history to Switzerland tested positive for the variant, health officials said. The girl, a native of Mysuru, was on a vacation with her parents, and reached Bengaluru on December 19, where they underwent an RT-PCR test.

Soon after they reached Mysuru, health officials in Bengaluru alerted the authorities in the city that test results had come positive. Following this, samples were sent for genome sequencing, where it emerged that the girl had contracted Omicron. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru Omicron COVID 19
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp