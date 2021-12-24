First Omicron case reported in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru reported its first case of Omicron after a 9-year-old girl with a travel history to Switzerland tested positive for the variant, health officials said. The girl, a native of Mysuru, was on a vacation with her parents, and reached Bengaluru on December 19, where they underwent an RT-PCR test.

Soon after they reached Mysuru, health officials in Bengaluru alerted the authorities in the city that test results had come positive. Following this, samples were sent for genome sequencing, where it emerged that the girl had contracted Omicron.